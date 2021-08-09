Live: Jim Cramer on AMC, Infrastructure, Cryptocurrency, Tesla

Jim Cramer discusses infrastructure, cryptocurrency, vaccine mandates, bank stocks, Tesla, AMC in much more in Monday's video interview with TheStreet Live.

And just like that, Wall Street is back to kick off yet another busy week with stocks opening mixed following a record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Friday.

The Dow was down 37.38 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 18.50 points and the S&P 500 was up 2.41 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed infrastructure, cryptocurrency, vaccine mandates, bank stocks, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, AMC (AMC) - Get Report and much more.

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below:

Buy a Bank Stock?

Following Friday's July jobs report, which came in stronger than the consensus estimate, all eyes have turned to the Federal Reserve. Gold prices touched a four-month low Monday as Wall Street increasingly fears a sooner-than-expected rate hike from the Fed.

Whether or not the central bank will begin tapering COVID stimulus has become the favorite 'will they, won't they' debate among Fed and market watchers alike.

Cramer tweeted that a more hawkish Fed sends a very simple message to investors: buy a bank stock.

The Fed is next expected to meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from August 26 through August 28.

Tesla Gets Nod From Jefferies

Tesla stock opened 1.85% higher to $712.00 after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating on the stock, predicting the shares will rally 22% over the next 12 months as the electric carmaker continues to lead in the mass production of electric vehicles and batteries.

The Question That Keeps Cramer Up at Night

Being asked what keeps him up at night is keeping Cramer up at night - on the rare instances he decided a little sleep is necessary. Cramer took to Real Money Monday to urge investors to stop fixating on the negative and look to all the tailwinds currently circulating Wall Street.

"What if we change the paradigm and talk about what's going to go right, or what are the risks to the upside? I see this in research sometimes when an analyst downgrades a stock and then lists what could go wrong with the forecast," Cramer wrote.

Among the positives, Cramer listed a strong earnings season, money on the sidelines, stimulus, "meme" stocks and much more.

Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Monday's Daily Rundown.