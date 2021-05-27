LIVE: Jim Cramer on AMC, GameStop, Snowflake, Nvidia, Best Buy

Jim Cramer is discussing AMC (AMC) - Get Report, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Acorns and Exxon (XOM) - Get Report and more live at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

Jim Cramer's Message to the AMC and GameStop Sellers

"Stop it already, you silly sellers. Can't you tell what is happening? Can't you see how short-sighted you are, how blind to the situation?" Wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column on Wednesday, May 26.

"...What I am talking about are the fools who keep selling AMC (AMC) and GameStop (GME) to the mobs that are determined to take them higher. Admittedly these stocks represent entities that many fear are moribund. While COVID is on the run and we are going back to movie theaters, we also spent a ton making gorgeous home theaters and we found ourselves liking longer-form productions, a "Mare of Easttown" or "Game of Thrones" or "The "Crown" or "The Queen's Gambit." These are intelligent, gorgeous productions with better writing and acting than most movies. Plus, who doesn't like movie candy, popcorn and a Diet Coke, but they long since priced us out and made us feel stupid for shelling out $20 for Raisinets, Goobers and a couple of waters," he continued.

A Quick Look at Snowflake

"For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, the cloud data platform that just posted strong earnings that included 110% revenue growth," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Slootman said there are several trends moving in favor of Snowflake. First is the transition from on-premise to cloud computing, and the second is the rise of the data scientist. It's finally possible to enrich data, put it into context and allow people and machines to make decisions. That's led to a data renaissance with whole new generations of applications being built."

"When asked about their growing sales in Europe and Asia, Slootman said they made a lot of big changes in those regions and those changes are now beginning to pay off," he wrote. "Slootman added that growth at scale is a rare thing but Snowflake isn't growing at any cost. They are disciplined and efficient, he said. They work for both their clients and their shareholders and every day they wake up and go to work to the best of their abilities."



