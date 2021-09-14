Jim Cramer discusses Apple, Oracle, his latest read on inflation, oil and much more in Monday's video interview with ThStreet Live.

Stocks opened higher after the latest read on the consumer price index (CPI), a popular measure of inflation, came in lighter than expected.

Headline CPI for the month of August came in at 5.3%, down from the 5.4% reported in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 102.83 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 62.04 points and the S&P 500 was up 16.01 points.

Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed inflation, Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report upcoming hardware event, Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report earnings, an update on the IPO markets and much more.

Watch the full interview with TheStreet Live at 10:00 a.m. ET in the video below:

September 17 Cometh

Citing respected chartist Larry Williams, Cramer told TheStreet Live Monday that, historically, September 17 typically marks the beginning of a downturn and one of the toughest periods for investors.

So is it time to build up your cash reserve? In his latest column on Real Money, Cramer had a few words of wisdom for investors.

"I have said over and over again that September is the cruelest month and it's playing out that way with rolling corrections all over the place. What goes up today will go down tomorrow and vice- versa. That's a recipe to lose money. Better just to keep some cash, own some gold and wait, unless you are a trader and if that's the case, heed the Williams warning and do some selling today tomorrow and Thursday, if only just to get ahead of all of those who don't know that Sept. 17 starts the toughest period of the year," Cramer wrote.

Much Ado About Apple

Apple's annual 'California Streaming' hardware event is expected to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Among numerous product reveals, industry watchers widely expect to see a first look at new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches.

Ahead of the event, Apple updated its iOS operating system after Israeli cyber surveillance unveiled a method to hack into iPhones without any user interaction.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable portfolio.

Don't Let the IPO Eat Your Homework

On CNBC's 'Mad Money,' Cramer took the examples of Clear Secure (YOU) , Blade Air Blade Air and Wheels Up to explain the importance of doing your homework well before investing in the latest round of public offerings.

While Blade Air and Wheels Up make attractive speculative plays, Cramer said Clear Secure's valuation makes the stock far too risky. Clear Secure is valued at 25 times sales.

Eyes on the Cloud

Oracle, the world's second-largest software maker behind Microsoft reported weaker-than-expected first quarter revenue that offset solid earnings and a firm near-term outlook.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $9.7 billion. Cloud services and license revenues rose 6% to $7.4 billion amid steep competition from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

