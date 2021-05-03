LIVE: Jim Cramer on Apple, Earnings, Ethereum, Warren Buffett

Jim Cramer is discussing how Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are approaching younger investors, what earnings reports he's watching this week and his thoughts on Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Epic's courtroom showdown:

Another Busy Earnings Week

And "That means investors need to keep their eyes open for stocks that decline on great earnings and do some buying," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap on Friday.

"Cramer's game plan next week starts off on Monday with earns from Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report and Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Report, along with an analyst meeting from Merck (MRK) - Get Report. Estee Lauder and Diamondback should be strong, but investors should just listen to what Merck has to say," he continued.

"Next, on Tuesday, we'll hear from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, DuPont (DD) - Get Report and T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, along with an analyst meeting from railroad Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report. Cramer had positive things to say about all of them," Rutt wrote.

Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Younger Investors vs. the Old Guard

"There is no doubt that, if we cut through the folksy talk, [Warren] Buffett and [Charlie] Munger are saying that these new millions are a bunch of fools. They both say it without an ounce of irony considering that a preponderance of these investors came in when the market was much, much lower, something that Berkshire Hathaway sure didn't do. They were sellers of $12 billion of stock and found no elephants to buy," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column on Monday.

"Why not even a momentary doff of the cap to people, especially younger people, who believed in stocks when these two did nothing? Why not an ounce of humility? Why the endless drumbeat that Robinhood has encouraged a casino environment?" Cramer continued. "I think that Robinhood has gotten many involved who would otherwise have no interest in the stock market. Will they all be fools who blow themselves up? I am sure many will, especially if they get their information from Reddit's WallStreetBets, which seems to stand for recommending three or four stocks, the same three or four stocks, none of which is that good but were at some point. That, indeed, is a ridiculous place to so-called learn, yet we hear over and over again this is where they get their information about stocks. But a lot of these young people bought shares in slivers of bitcoin and, for better or worse, they crushed it."

"I also tire of the rich telling the less well-off not to try to beat the market. In my lifetime I have seen so many people beat the market that it's astounding. I know, you could argue I only see wealthy investors. But that's just hokum. You could argue that my sample is anecdotal. That's nonsense, too," he wrote.

