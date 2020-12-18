LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Coinbase, Moderna, Stock Market Friday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live for the final episode of 2020 at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Dec. 18.

Happy Friday! Today is the final TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross for 2020, but we'll be back in 2021 to break down the markets for investors.

We may see another vaccine get approved this weekend...

Thursday, Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine candidate won support from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee, which does pave the way for the second vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Formal approval from the FDA could come Friday, meaning close to 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine would be shipped around the country starting this weekend, The New York Times reported.

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Friday, Dec. 18 to talk stimulus, Moderna, FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Coinbase and more:

And this comes as we wait for a stimulus bill to get through the negotiation stage and to the finish line over on Capitol Hill.

The progress on pandemic relief has been slow due to some senators have objected to emerging items in the roughly $900 billion stimulus measure, according to Bloomberg.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a deal "appears to be close at hand," but negotiations likely would drag on through the weekend.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: