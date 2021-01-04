Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to discuss the markets, the vaccine rollout, and bitcoin among other market-moving topics.

It's 2021 and TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross is back.

There are a number of big headlines that investors are carefully watching this morning, including bitcoin's tumble and the Tesla deliveries that were announced this morning.

Over the weekend, bitcoin topped $34,000 and this after hitting $30,000 for the first time.

Jim Cramer, right before the holidays, told TheStreet why he bought more bitcoin after making the decision to get into the cryptocurrency late last year.

“Bitcoin is not going to be the coin of the realm but it is an added diversification just like gold,” he said.

And then there's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

Tesla very, very narrowly missed its goal of 500,000 deliveries in 2020.

The company announced that it had delivered 499,550 vehicles.

Tesla's year-end production total was pegged at 509,737 vehicles, the company said, after a 71.4% increase in fourth-quarter figures to a record 179,757, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote.

