LIVE: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Meme Stocks, AMD, Cisco, Ford

Jim Cramer is discussing AMD's (AMD) - Get Report buyback, Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report after earnings, Ford's (F) - Get Report new F-150, Bitcoin regulation and more LIVE at 10:30 a.m. ET in the video below:

There Are Two Camps of Investors

It's always nice to see investors who do their homework and act logically get rewarded with excellent gains, while hubris and speculation strike out, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

"Cramer said he wouldn't be worried about the continued meltdown in the meme stocks, investors should just stay diversified in companies with great earnings," he continued. "The stock market is currently made up of two camps. In the first camp are the speculators, those making big bets on meme stocks and cryptocurrencies."

How's Cisco Looking?

Cisco reported non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents a share on revenue of $12.8 billion in the latest completed period. Cisco had been expected to make 82 cents a share, on sales of $12.6 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 27 analysts. In the same period a year ago the company posted earnings of 79 cents a share on sales of $12 billion.

"We are confident in our strategy and our ability to lead the next phase of the recovery as our customers accelerate their adoption of hybrid work, digital transformation, cloud, and continued strong uptake of our subscription-based offerings," said Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, in a statement.

"For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in on...Robbins," Rutt wrote.

"Robbins said that both revenue growth and earnings per share were up in the quarter, with order growth of 10%. This was the highest level of growth the company has seen in a decade," he continued. "When asked about their demand, Robbins explained that companies are investing now as they prepare both for a return to the office and a hybrid work environment for many workers. Customers are also responding to Cisco's many new products, including those that run off their custom-designed silicon."

AMD Buyback

AMD announced that it will repurchase up to $4 billion of outstanding stock.

The company said that it expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations "which [has] been strengthened by the company’s strong operational results."

“Today’s announcement reflects our confidence in AMD’s business and the successful execution of our multi-year growth strategy,” Lisa Su, CEO, said in a statement “Our strong financial results and growing cash generation enable us to invest in the business and begin returning capital to our shareholders.”

