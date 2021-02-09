Jim Cramer Says Lack of At-Home COVID Tests Is Biggest Threat to Stock Market Tuesday

Stocks were lower in intraday trading as Wall Street took a breather following the S&P 500's sixth straight day of gains.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that Biden's stimulus plan probably will advance under a fast-tracked procedure Democrats could use to clear the aid package with just a simple majority vote in the Senate.

“I don’t think the American people are particularly worried about how the direct relief” gets to them, Psaki said. “The most likely path at this point is through a reconciliation process.”

While taking his daily COVID test on TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer said while the markets and the country awaits stimulus as well as access to a vaccine, COVID testing is the principal risk to Wall Street.

"If you ask me what’s going to keep us from going to the next level, it’s we don’t have at-home testing," Cramer said, adding that if all the proper COVID precautions are taken, Wall Street will win.

Jim Cramer talks bitcoin, Take-Two, EA, Reddit, Hanesbrands (HBI) - Get Report, Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report and more in the video below:

So, let's take a look at some video game stocks.

Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report is buying Glu Mobile (GLUU) - Get Report for $2.4 billion.

"Our acquisition of Glu combines amazing teams and deeply engaging products to create a mobile games leader with proven expertise across many fast-growing genres," Andrew Wilson, chief executive of Electronic Arts, said in a statement.

"Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu’s games and talent, we’re doubling the size of our mobile business," Wilson continued.

The combined organization will “build on EA’s network of 430 million players, including more than 100 million monthly active players in mobile,” EA said.

And then Take-Two (TTWO) - Get Report posted earnings.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $860.9 million on GAAP earnings of $1.57 per share. Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $757 million and GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share.

"Due to an incredibly strong holiday season, coupled with our ability to provide consistently the highest quality entertainment experiences, especially as many individuals continue to shelter at home, Take-Two delivered operating results that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said CEO Strauss Zelnick.

For more on Take-Two and the video game stocks, watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS .

Daniel Kuhn contributed reporting to this article.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: