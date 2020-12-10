LIVE: Jim Cramer on Pfizer, Airbnb, Facebook, Stock Market Thursday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m ET, Dec. 10 to talk everything moving the stock market Thursday.

It's Thursday!

And that means that jobless claims were released. This week, there was a jump with 853,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits for the week ended Dec. 5. Analysts had been expecting claims of 712,000, according to FactSet. Last week, 716,000 claims were filed the week prior.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 5.757 million for the week ended Nov. 28, down from an upwardly revised 5.527 million the previous week, the Labor Department said.

Economists noted that the weekly numbers were higher in part due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which only recorded a partial week of claims across states.

And then we have Pfizer.

And then we have Pfizer.

The FDA's 17-member Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, will meet Thursday to discuss Pfizer and German partner BioNTech’s vaccine candidate and they will then vote on whether or not the FDA should authorize the shot.

The FDA, while it isn't required to follow the committee's recommendation, often does. The FDA will convene following the panel to make an official decision on the vaccine. So far, the United Kingdom and Canada have authorized the vaccine.

