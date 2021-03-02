LIVE: Jim Cramer on Apple, Beyond Meat, EVs, Zoom, Retail Earnings, Stock Market Tuesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross go live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk retail earnings, Apple, Zoom, Beyond Meat and more.

The market took off yesterday,

So, what are Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross paying attention to on Tuesday, March 2?

Let's run through some of the biggest topics that will be covered on TheStreet Live at 10:30 a.m. ET:

The Apple of Our Eye?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has reopened its last closed U.S. locations in Texas on Monday, per CNBC, which cited a company spokesperson.

However, not all Apple stores in the U.S. are open for walk-in customers, the report added. Though all customers can obviously hop online and access Apple's store 24/7.

Last year, Apple closed all of its physical stores outside of China starting mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world. The company has reopened and re-closed stores in response to local COVID-19 conditions ever since.

Electric Vehicles vs. Exxon

Jim Cramer took to Real Money to pen a column on the electric vehicle space and what all of the hype about the sector tells us about Exxon's (XOM) - Get Report board moves.

"Exxon's board moves indicate it knows its gasoline days are numbered," Cramer noted.

"That's the challenge for the old paradigm and the joy of the new. This is the year where I think the ESG-oriented funds put pressure on the oil companies by suggesting that they shouldn't be owned. Oil has had a remarkable comeback in 2021, that's undeniable, but a lot of that is the Saudis restricting production and fear thar President Biden means business when it comes to climate change, which means supporting whatever rushes EV to the market," he wrote.

Kohl's Earnings

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report posted adjusted earnings of $346 million, or $2.22 a share. The earnings included a tax-benefit gain of $1.15 a share. Sales came in at $6.14 billion vs. $6.83 billion a year ago.

"After an extraordinary year managing through the pandemic, we ended the year in a very solid financial position, and we enter 2021 with strong momentum," CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Target's Earnings

Target (TGT) - Get Report reported adjusted earnings that came in at $2.67 per share, which topped the Street consensus forecast of $2.54 per share.

"Following years of investment to build a durable, scalable and sustainable business model, we saw record growth in 2020, as our guests turned to Target to safely provide for their families throughout the pandemic," said CEO Brian Cornell. "With the strength of our unique, multi-category assortment and the flexibility we offer through our reliable and convenient fulfillment options, we gained nearly $9 billion in market share in 2020, and grew our revenue by $15 billion, which is more than the 11 prior years combined."

What Happened on Mad Money Last Night?

"Forget about investing in the obvious economic reopening stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. That ship sailed weeks ago, Cramer said, but there are a handful of stealth reopening stocks that are hiding in plain sight," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

"Instead, Cramer said he's betting with stocks like payment processor Square, which today announced the company is starting a bank to broaden its offerings," he continued.

