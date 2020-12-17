Stock cheer: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 12/17/20)

Jim Cramer was prepared to knock the froth out of this market euphoria, only to discover why some stocks' gains are well justified.

It's time to face the euphoria in the stock market head-on, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The only problem? It turns out, a lot of the optimism is actually justified.

With the pandemic raging out of control, destroying both lives and our economy, it seems unfathomable that the stock market is hitting new highs. But the top two best performing stocks in the S&P 500 today where Accenture (ACN) - Get Report and Lennar (LEN) - Get Report, and when you examine why, Cramer the euphoria makes perfect sense.

Shares of Accenture rallied 6.8% Thursday after the company reported earnings that included bookings up a monster 25%. The company bought back 3.3 million shares of its own stock and boosted its dividend by 10%. In its conference call, Accenture said companies are desperate to digitize and need their help to make it happen. Cramer said Accenture is locked into a secular trend and remains a buy.

Then there's home builder Lennar. Typically, Lennar would be a sell with unemployment so high. But shares closed up 7.6% after the company also told of a secular growth story fueled by ultra-low mortgage rates and a migration to the suburbs as people flee pandemic-hit cities.

These are just two of the many bullish stories propelling stocks higher, Cramer concluded, and it's why there isn't as much froth in the market as you might think.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: At Home Group

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Lee Bird, chairman and CEO of At Home Group (HOME) - Get Report, the home furnishings retailer with shares up 1,000% from their March lows after reporting 44% same-store sales growth this past quarter.

Bird said that At Home is having a record year with record sales and profitability. The company has paid down its debt and is seeing strong momentum. At Home currently has 219 stores, but Bird said they can easily support 600 locations.

It's not just the pandemic driving sales, Bird added, as his company is taking market share from competitors. At Home stores serve as their hubs, he explained, offering a great in-store experience as well as omni-channel options for curbside pickup and delivery. Customers are shopping more often and spending more when the they do.

When asked about sourcing, Bird said that 60% of their goods are imported from overseas where prices are better. The company continues to diversify their sourcing efforts around the globe.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.