Stimulus and COVID: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 10/15/20)

After a weak opening spurred by Europe, the bears got caught with their pants down, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. By the afternoon, stocks had reversed course, and for good reason. "The U.S. isn't Europe," Cramer reminded viewers. What happens in European markets doesn't always translate to U.S. markets, as they did in years past.

There are plenty of reasons why the economy in Europe is a mess, Cramer explained. After getting the coronavirus under control, many European countries reopened too quickly and became complacent, the two things the virus needed to make a stunning comeback. But Cramer said the U.S. isn't likely to follow Europe back into lockdowns. Our economy simply can't afford it.

The second reason for European weakness are the European banks. Cramer said in Europe, banks are thinly capitalized, unlike our banks, which are swimming in extra cash. THere's no linkage between European banks and U.S. banks, he added.

Add to these issues, continuing travel bans, a generally anti-business environment and continued scrutiny of our large tech giants like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, and it's easy to see why European stocks are faltering, while ours continue to rally.

The next time investors see a buyable dip, like Thursday's open, Cramer said, they need to be ready to pounce.

A Surge in SPACs

We've seen a surge in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, in recent months. Many of these SPACs are concentrated in the electric vehicle space, merging with smaller and riskier startups like Nikola Corp. (NKLA) - Get Report. Cramer reiterated that investors need to be careful with these SPACs, as the hype rarely lives up to reality.

Investors looking for electric vehicles can invest in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Cramer said, which has rallied 770% over the past year.

But there is one EV SPAC that might be interesting and that's Hyliion HYLN, makers of electric power trains for large trucks. Cramer explained that Hyliion owns its battery technology and has impressive software to boot. Its power trains are designed to work with compressed natural gas fuel cells, which already has some infrastructure in place to support it. Best of all, Hyliion has 1,000 power train orders already, making the company closer to a reality that most.

That said, Cramer noted it's still early for Hyliion, and shares are likely to see more downside before they bottom. Under $20 a share however, he would be tempted to do some buying.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, GOOGL, FB.