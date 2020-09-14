Still Undervalued: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 9/14/20)

Maybe Merger Mondays are back, says Jim Cramer. News of mergers, acquisitions, investments and earnings show there are still some great deals out there.

It is still September, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Monday. That means we're still likely to see more selloffs like we saw last week. But when those selloffs do happen, remember what happened today -- when the markets rallied on the heels of the first "merger Monday" we've seen in years.

There are many different ways to value a company, Cramer explained to viewers. You can use the traditional price-to-earnings ratio or use the company's book value. But you can also value a stock based on other things, like how much other companies are willing to pay to acquire it. Acquisitions were front and center Monday, as several big deals were announced.

For as much as stocks have risen in recent months, what if they're still undervalued?, Cramer asked. Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report announced it's acquiring Immunomedics (IMMU) - Get Report and the stock nearly doubled in a single day. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report surprised with the news it's buying ARM Holdings (ARMH) and saw its shares rise 5.8%. Cramer called the deal a "game changer."

TikTok continues to be in play, with Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report announcing that it will be acquiring the social media destination, beating out Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and others, at least for now. Finally, Merck (MRK) - Get Report said it will be taking a stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Get Report. Shares of Seattle Genetics traded for $150 on Friday, but now trade north of $171 a share.

All of these deals prove that companies are worth a lot more than their share prices lead us to believe. That's why Cramer said he'd used the next market sell off to do some buying.

Know Your IPO

In his "Know Your IPO" segment, Cramer drilled down on the coming IPO of Snowflake, the cloud data platform that's expected to debut on Wednesday. It represents the first high-profile IPO we've seen in months. Snowflake will be trading under the ticker SNOW.

Cramer explained that the cloud revolution came after the big data revolution, leaving many analytics platforms not able to work with the next generation of cloud data. Enter Snowflake, the data platform built for the cloud.

Snowflake has everything you'd want from a new IPO, he said. The company has triple-digit revenue growth, a recurring revenue model and $81 billion in total addressable market potential. The company's CEO has a proven track record, and both Marc Benioff of Saleforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Warren Buffett have taken a stake in the company.

But as with all IPOs, everything comes down to price and valuation. Demand for Snowflake shares has been strong and the deal size and price has already increased. Based on current projections, Snowflake will debut at 50 times sales -- a sky-high valuation that values the company higher than Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report at 48 times sales.

Cramer said there's no doubt that Snowflake is a great long-term story, but at 50 times sales, the price is too extreme. He suggested waiting for a better entry point during the next market-wide selloff.

