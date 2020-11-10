Still Fighting COVID: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 11/9/20)

Even with new hopes for a vaccine, we'll still be fighting pandemic battles for a long time, says Jim Cramers. Here are some of the stocks investors should consider now.

Today's positive news about Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine sent the markets soaring, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, but that doesn't mean it's time to sell all of your stay-at-home stocks quite yet.

Cramer said the day's news should offer no doubt that we will win this war against the pandemic, but with COVID cases hitting new record highs, we still have a long winter ahead of us.

By Pfizer's estimates, the company will only have enough doses to treat 23 million people globally this year, and it will only be able to vaccinate 600 million throughout all of next year. That means it's still not too late to sell the office and retail REITs and the banks into any strength.

Cramer said the oil stocks will also continue to struggle, which is why he's only recommending Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report in the oil patch.

However, today's news means the airlines and railroads are likely to survive, and that's great news for Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report and its suppliers, as it returns the 737 Max to service at the same time travelers begin returning to the airport. Cramer was also bullish on Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and the shipping stocks, like UPS (UPS) - Get Report, which are still in for a strong holiday season.

As for those stay-at-home stocks, Cramer said he wouldn't be selling Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report or Peloton (PTON) - Get Report just yet, as most people aren't likely to get a vaccine until mid- to late 2021.

On Wall Street, stocks finished sharply higher Monday after Pfizer said the coronavirus drug candidate it's developing with BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report prevented more than 90% of infections in a large-scale study. The report came on the same day the U.S. recorded its 10 millionth case of the coronavirus.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN.