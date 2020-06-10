We have good news on progress with vaccines, but Jim Cramer says we won't see an economic recovery until there's a COVID-19 breakthrough.

No broad-based rally is sustainable without a breakthrough in the treatment of COVID-19, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's why the stocks that were rallying the hardest today were those in Cramer's COVID-19 Index.

Today we heard good news from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report that it will be starting human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected. We also heard more positive comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell, who pledged that the Fed is still working hard to lessen the blow to our economy.

But even in areas where the economy has reopened, people are still afraid of getting sick, Cramer said, and that means it will be a long road toward economic recovery.

That's why the stay-at-home stocks rallied today, with Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report, Livongo Health (LVGO) - Get Report, DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report and Chegg (CHGG) - Get Report all extending their gains. Cramer's COVID-19 Index tacked on 1.4% Wednesday, after rallying Tuesday as well.

We can't truly get back to normal without a vaccine, Cramer concluded, and that means the COVID-19 Index will be with us for the foreseeable future.

