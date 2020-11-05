Stick With Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 11/5/20)

It used to be bonds vs. stocks, Jim Cramer says, but now the tables have turned.

You only need to get rich once, but if you want to stay that way, you better keep owning stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. That's because investors are looking at equities in a new light and stocks are becoming a lot more valuable than they used to be.

Cramer explained that in the old days, you got rich by buying stocks, but you stayed rich by moving your money into bonds. Bonds don't go down, after all, and they provided regular, reliable dividends. But after the financial crisis a decade ago and an out of control pandemic today, interest rates on bonds continue to be at historic lows and could be that way for the foreseeable future.

Cramer said that's why, despite the pandemic and election confusion, investors are still clamoring for stocks. There's simply nowhere else to put your money. Corporate CEOs care about their shareholders and they are the ones offering regular, reliable dividends, not the government. Plus, stocks have the added benefit of having growth to boot.

If you want to stay rich in this market, you have to own stocks. Stocks don't need government help, Cramer concluded, but bonds do.

