A Step Forward: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 5/18/20)

Jim Cramer says the markets love to hear positive news about a vaccine, but it's only one step on a long road to recovery.

The markets received some good news about a possible coronavirus vaccine, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. But if we see another outbreak, all of the stocks that rallied could come right back down. That's why Cramer advocated a barbell strategy of owning the biggest winners, both with and without COVID-19.

Today's positive clinical trial news from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was indeed encouraging, but it's just one step in the long road toward a vaccine, Cramer cautioned viewers. Investors traded the news like a vaccine is a sure thing, but that's anything but the case.

Moderna is a terrific company, Cramer said, and if anyone can speed through the drug discovery process, it will likely be Moderna, he said, but seeing crowded beaches and long lines outside reopening restaurants is too much, too soon.

It may be years before everyone is able to be vaccinated, Cramer said, yet investors were snapping up the stocks of airlines, cruise lines and hotels like travel will magically resume tomorrow. That's how stocks like Nucor (NUE) - Get Report were able to rally 7.3%, as investors anticipate a resurgence of economic activity that is still a long ways off.

For now, Cramer said investors should continue to own stocks of companies that do well in a pandemic, like his COVID-19 index.

Executive Decision: Denny's

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with John Miller, CEO of Denny's (DENN) - Get Report, the restaurant chain with 1,700 locations and shares that plunged from $22 to just $5 amidst the pandemic.

Miller said Denny's is open, clean and ready for business. The chain has partial inside dining available at 521 of its locations, with takeout and delivery available at the remainder. They are taking all safety precautions, including masks and temperature checks for all employees and proper social distancing inside their restaurants.

When asked how franchisees have been coping with the pandemic, Miller noted that 70% of their franchisees own fewer than five locations, so they've been focused on raising liquidity and taking advantage of government programs. At the corporate level, Denny's has also been focused on increasing liquidity and shoring up their balance sheet so they're best able to provide for their franchisees.

Miller said 96% of Denny's locations are franchised and just about all of them now have delivery service available via third-party providers.

Never Sell Into the Panic

Remember the old adage, "sell in May and go away?" Cramer told viewers those old trading philosophies haven't held up in years, but this year, the narrative is evolving quickly. Just a few weeks ago, companies were suspending their guidance, and dividends, as we entered the most downbeat portion of the pandemic so far.

But now, just a few short weeks later, the lockdowns are slowly lifting, the Federal Reserve continues to prop up companies by any means necessary and we're about to hear from our biggest retailers, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report, all of which should have some positive things to say.

Famed investor Peter Lynch once said that more money has been lost preparing for corrections than in the corrections themselves. Cramer said that's why he never advocates selling into the panic. For those who sold just a few weeks ago, it may already be too late to buy back in.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, COST.