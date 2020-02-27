Stay-at-Home Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 2/27/20)

Jim Cramer thinks these companies should continue to work, despite the selloff, the economic worries and the coronavirus.

This is what panic looks like, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday after the largest down day stocks have seen in years. But panic is never an investing strategy, which is why Cramer's already compiling a list of stocks that will bounce back first and can now be bought on continued weakness.

Investors should be prepared for still more selling Friday, ahead of the weekend, and also probably on Monday as well, Cramer told viewers. As the selling subsides however, here are some stocks to consider.

Cramer called Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report the best of the cloud kings. He was also bullish on Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, and on Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report which might be developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Others tech names making Cramer's buy list included chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, RingCentral (RNG) - Get Report, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and payment processor Square (SQ) - Get Report, which might be a takeover candidate. Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report also made the list as people avoid the doctor's office for fears of getting sick. Finally, he said that The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report, an online advertising company, is also a great way to play the new stay-at-home trend.

High growth stocks with good balance sheets are the ones that bounce the best, Cramer concluded, and that's why he likes all of these great companies.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in RING.