Staggering Moves: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 8/24/20)

Extreme valuations may be disturbing, Jim Cramer says, but Apple and Tesla are not expensive, per se, if everything goes right.

Extreme valuations seem like they are everywhere, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, but in reality, most stocks are still down for the year.

That's not the case with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report however, where everything that could go right, has gone right.

Cramer said the Nasdaq gains have been staggering, but outside of the FANG stocks, the gains are less impressive. What makes stocks like Apple, an Action Alerts PLUS holding, and Tesla so special? Cramer said it all comes down to execution.

Apple may seem expensive at 33 times earnings with a 10% growth rate, Cramer explained, but shares are actually not that expensive when you consider Apple's product-plus-services models that gives it tremendous earnings potential. The trade war with China is perhaps the company's only risk at the moment and if the Democrats win the White House, even that risk may be minimal.

As for Tesla, Cramer said the stock's 380% move this year can be justified if you look at the company not as a car company, but as a technology company that makes cars, trucks, solar energy and storage solutions. Investors should not chase shares of Tesla higher, Cramer cautioned, but he can certainly justify the current valuation.

Cramer said that as long as CEOs Tim Cook and Elon Musk continue to execute, shares of Apple and Tesla will continue to head higher, especially after their stock splits go into effect, making them even more attractive to individual investors.

Read: Apple Split Forces Changes in Dow Jones Industrial Average

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL. MSFT.