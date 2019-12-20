Spotting the Winners: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 12/19/19)

Jim Cramer explains what investors can learn from companies' conference calls and what that means for related sectors.

Knowing what a read-through means is a great way to spot winners that others may miss, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, but only if the company you're taking your cues from is credible.

Cramer said investors can learn a lot from Micron Technology's (MU) - Get Report conference call this quarter, as the company laid out for investors just how strong their business is becoming. Even with shares already up 58% for the year, Micron told investors that this quarter was the bottom and it will only get better from here.

What's the read-through? Cramer said if flash memory is strong, that means Western Digital (WDC) - Get Report can be bought. And if the data center is strong, that mean you should buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report. Cramer remains bullish on 5G wireless, recommending stocks like American Tower (AMT) - Get Report. He was also bullish on Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.

Not all companies are credible, however. Cramer again called out FedEx (FDX) - Get Report as a serial disappointer. There is no read-through from the FedEx conference call, he said, as FedEx's problems are all their own. Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report also disappointed in a self- inflicted way, Cramer said, with poor promotions and sloppy executions. The read-though from Darden is to buy Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report.

The Market Isn't Always Right

Stocks are supposed to represent the future earnings potential of a company, and our stock market is designed to put a value on those those earnings using all of the information available at the time. It's a system that works perfectly, Cramer told viewers, except when it doesn't.

"The markets are a mess," Cramer quipped, and stocks are mis-priced all the time. Just look at ConAgra Foods (CAG) - Get Report, which shot up 19% over the past two weeks, he said. Back when the company announced the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, investors panned the stock, calling the acquired brands like Bird's Eye vegetables and Duncan Hines tired and worthless. Yet in less than two years, ConAgra turned them into winners.

Then there's Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report, the pharmacy chain that even Cramer panned just Wednesday night. Thursday, the stock surged 42% after the company reported a stellar quarter.

Finally, Cramer called out ViacomCBS (VIA) - Get Report, a stock that is now among the cheapest in the S&P 500. Even with increased streaming competition, Cramer said the markets are valuing Viacom all wrong.

IPOs of 2019

As 2019 winds to a close, is it time to take a second look at some of this year's hottest IPOs? Cramer said while most have been beaten down since their debut, there are a few diamonds in the rough.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report is one of those gems. Shares ran from $17 to $22 a share before sliding to just ver $16. But with solid revenue growth and a ton of innovation, Cramer said Levi is more than just a clothing company. He felt the stock was a buy.

Also making the grade, Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Report, the spin off of VF Corp. (VFC) - Get Report, which trades at just 10.7 times earnings and has a 5.6% dividend.

In the ridesharing space, Cramer said Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report is getting its act together, and Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report is holding up remarkably well given the wave of insider selling. Cramer still thinks Uber should sell it non-core businesses, like UberEats, to make itself more attractive.

Many IPOs are still too pricey to own. That was Cramer's take on Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, which trades at 22 times sales, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, which is off 22% from its IPO price but still sells for 12x sales.

Finally, Cramer said that Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report needs to get its act together before he can recommend it, but Revolve (RVLV) - Get Report has great growth and can be bought right now.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NVDA, FB, GOOGL.