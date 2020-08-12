Splitsville: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday) 8/12/20)

Jim Cramer says stock splits, like those of Apple and Tesla, are exactly what we need to keep this market moving higher.

Stock splits create no value whatsoever, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. But they're also exactly what this market needs to keep vaulting higher.

Cramer explained that in years past, when individual investors were plentiful, companies routinely split their stocks. Back then, it was a sign of health and momentum. The magic number was $100 a share and when your stock crossed it, that was the time to announce a split.

After the dot-com collapse and the financial crisis, many individual investors were scared into index and mutual funds. That made stock splits less common. CEOs instead catered to the needs of institutional investors, caring less about individual traders.

But now there's a whole new class of investors reentering the market, spurred on by online platforms like Robinhood. These traders aren't looking for value, they're looking for stocks they can afford to buy. That's why the news of Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report stock splits matter so much. Now these new investors can own quality companies instead of risky penny stocks.

Cramer said CEOs should step up and take notice of the 13% pop in shares of Tesla today. He said Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, along with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report should all consider following in the footsteps of Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

Logically, stock splits shouldn't matter, Cramer concluded, but in the real world, and to a new class of investors, they matter a great deal.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, COST.