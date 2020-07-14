Sore Thumb Index: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  7/14/20)

Jim Cramer says during this time of COVID-19 contradiction, investors should identify which stocks stand out from the rest.

"Stay focused," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. There are many competing factions in the stock market, and who wins and loses can change on a whim. Not everything can go up at the same time, Cramer said, which is why investors must stay vigilant.

It's not always easy to spot the rotations driving this market. But Cramer says he likes to use a "sore thumb index" where the winning stocks "stick out like a sore thumb."

Among the stand out stocks on Tuesday were several recession names, including spice maker McCormick (MKC.V) - Get Report, Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report. Investors had taken profits in these names just a few weeks ago, Cramer said, but now they're back in style. Also notable were was the stock of Mastercard (MA) - Get Report and the IPO of Ncino NCNO, two financial companies that investors chose over banks, which are struggling to deliver on earnings.

Finally, Cramer called out the stocks of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report, both of which rallied into the close. He said the group of investors who fear another lockdown are bidding up these retailers, but with positive vaccine data out of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report this evening, all of today's gains could be quickly erased by tomorrow's news.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CLX, MKC, JNJ, MA, COST.