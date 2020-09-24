Small Biz Needs Help: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 9/24/20)

Jim Cramer says the big players in the hospitality and restaurant industry will be OK. It's the small, independent businesses he's worried about.

Jim Cramer doesn’t want a stimulus deal to help the stock market; he wants a stimulus deal to help save the hospitality industry, he told his Mad Money viewers Thursday night.

Independent restaurants are clearly under pressure. That much was clear after Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report easily beat earnings expectations despite revenue sinking 28.2% year-over-year to $1.53 billion. The stock rallied 8.1% in response and was the best performer in the S&P 500. The strength in Darden should be terrifying, though, Cramer said.

Cramer reasoned that Darden has all the things that the smaller independent restaurant operators don’t have to survive the shutdown. It has scale, leverage, a powerful balance sheet and the technology to pivot amid the pandemic.

At a time where independent restaurants can’t even accurately estimate how much food they’ll need in a given week, Darden has poured resources into its online ordering app and made curbside pickup a breeze.

It has also reinstated its dividend and repaid a $270 million term loan as it continues to make money despite operating at half capacity or lower. These are simply things that small restaurants cannot do.

Even after Thursday’s run, Darden stock is still a buy, Cramer said. As long as the pandemic is ongoing, Darden is likely to do well.

But, he added, he doesn't want to see a world where there are no independent restaurants. What we really need is for Washington to figure out a stimulus plan for the smaller hospitality players.

