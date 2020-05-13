Selling Squall: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 5/13/20)

Jim Cramer says investors need to let the froth wash out, and resist the companies with no earnings and little revenue.

The stock market needed to sell off, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, but it's still too early to start buying. That's because stocks are still too frothy and the selling likely won't end until at least late Thursday.



What does froth look like? Cramer singled out vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report, who appeared on Wednesday night's show, as one example. Novavax has rocketed from $18 to $40 a share in just two days, making stocks like Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report the safer stocks to own.



Then there are the banks. Stocks like Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report may seem enticing, but with low interest rates on deposits and a wave of defaults coming, the last thing you want is credit risk going into a recession, Cramer cautioned. A safer stock would be PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, which had strong earnings and far less risk.



The airlines may look attractive, but with business travel drying up and airlines owing the government a lot of money, their outlook looks grim as well. The same goes for oil. Very few oil producers can make money with crude at these prices. Cramer recommended only Chevron (CVX) - Get Report.



The same applies to REITs, retail, restaurants, the industrials and countless other sectors of our economy, Cramer said. Everything hinges on a vaccine, but a vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away -- the same time estimate we heard two months ago.



The only stocks that are safe to buy are those in Cramer's COVID-19 Index, those that thrive in the stay-at-home economy. But even then, Cramer said, he would wait until late Thursday before starting a new position.

Executive Decision: Cisco Systems

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, the network equipment provider that delivered strong guidance and raised their guidance.

Robbins said the entire world transitioned to working from home in record time and Cisco's Webex conferencing platform tripled in size almost overnight. The company's VPN and security software were also in high demand.

When asked whether the work-from-home trend is here to stay, Robbins said companies will certainly be reevaluating their hiring practices and their real estate footprints going forward. There's no doubt that some workers can stay at home, while others will likely transition to a hybrid model.

Cisco is doing their part to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has donated $300 million to the global fight and is providing video conferencing systems for hospitals to help with patient intake and provide ways for patients to communicate with their families.

Turning to the company's outlook, Robbins said Cisco is working hard to improve gross margins, which was evident this quarter, and is generating 50% of its revenue from software and services as planned.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in JNJ.