Sell in May?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 5/1/20)

Jim Cramer hates this saying, but he says this market may have run too far. Here's your game plan for next week.

This market has rallied too far, too fast, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. And even after the day's declines, it is still overbought. Cramer said he's hoping the markets continue to cool off next week, which is why his game plan includes a healthy dose of caution.

The week begins on Monday with earnings from Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report and semiconductor maker Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report. Cramer said Tyson had been in the sweet spot, but is now suffering from plant closures. Meanwhile, Skyworks remains the only pure-play on 5G wireless.

On Tuesday, we hear more from Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report about the first tool in our COVID-19 toolbox. We also get earnings from Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, which is benefiting from Disney+, but also suffering from closed theme parks and an ESPN with no live sports. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report will report on Tuesday as well, but Cramer was not a fan.

Next, on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report will be reporting along with General Motors (GM) - Get Report, Waste Management (WM) - Get Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on CVS and Shopify, but said auto sales will continue to suffer as will trash pickup.

Thursday sees earnings from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, which should update investors on its vaccine progress, and also Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, a long-time Cramer favorite.

Finally, on Friday, Ventas (VTR) - Get Report closes out the week and Cramer said he's curious to hear how the company is dealing with COVID-19 at many of its nursing home facilities.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Clorox

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Benno Dorer, chairman and CEO Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, the disinfectant maker that posted a strong 22-cents-a-share earnings beat and raised their full-year guidance.

Dorer said that Clorox had a great quarter that was delivered in the right way. Despite unprecedented demand, the company did not raise prices and prioritized their products to the front lines of battling COVID-19. Dorer added that their top priority is keeping their employees safe, followed closely by meeting the world's demand for disinfectants.

When asked about demand, Dorer admitted that this is uncharted territory for Clorox and they're experiencing unprecedented demand. Disinfectant demand surged 500%, he said, and no supply chain can handle that. Clorox was able to increase their output by 40%, however, and the company is making investments in future capacity expansion.

Dorer noted that there was demand for more than just cleaning products. All four of the company's reporting segments saw growth as people grilled more at home, cooked more at home and used more trash bags.

Executive Decision: Estee Lauder

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke for the first time with Fabrizio Freda, CEO of Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report.

Freda said consumer demand is driving Estee Lauder's growth and customers have found ways to buy their products online when they couldn't buy them in stores. He said overall, consumers are buying more skincare products, not just for beauty but also for wellness. People want to indulge in simple, affordable things and that's what skincare provides.

When asked about China after their economy reopened, Freda explained that demand was strong, with recovery starting online and expanding out to brick and mortar retail.

Freda said Estee Lauder is doing its part to help fight COVID-19. The company has begun manufacturing hand sanitizers in Europe and is donating money to support its employees and their families around the globe.

Executive Decision: Seattle Genetics

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Dr. Clay Seigal, chairman and CEO of Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Get Report, the biotech on the front lines of oncology.

Seigal said that Seattle Genetics is a company that focuses on science first and they have a great passion for treating cancer patients. He said their drug for metastatic bladder cancer is in its first full quarter of sales and doctors are embracing it as the leading treatment for what has historically been a very bad disease. The continue clinical trials both in the U.S. and globally to see the drug used as front-line treatments.

Seigal was also bullish on Tukysa, the company's breast cancer treatment, which received FDA approval this month for advanced-stage HER2-positive breast cancer. He said the trials have been very promising and he expects the drug to go global soon.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Cramer's A-Team

In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer commented on the three A's, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report.

Cramer said Amazon reported blowout sales but disappointing earnings, but that was by design. He would use this weakness as a buying opportunity. As for Apple, Cramer said the company was right to suspend their guidance given this level of uncertainty.

Finally, Cramer said he's a buyer of AMD. The company's demand is strong and only getting stronger in PCs, gaming and the data center.

Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Friday evening:

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report: "I wasn't happy they applied for a PPP loan. Let's see what they say for themselves."

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) : "This is the ultimate speculative stock if you believe in space travel."

The Blackstone Group (BX) - Get Report: "I want this one lower. Wait for it to go lower."

Chimera Investment (CIM) - Get Report: "I don't trust it. I don't want you to own it."

Copart (CPRT) - Get Report: "I think you're still good to go with this one."

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) - Get Report: "The pandemic is a game changer for these companies. I don't want to own that stock."

Floor & Decor (FND) - Get Report: "I'd rather see you in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) - Get Report"

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report: "I'm worried,with small business on life support."

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in TSN, DIS, CVS, BMY, CLX, AMZN, AAPL.