Science Is Winning: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 11/23/20)

If the vaccine rollout works like we hope it will, Jim Cramer says, the winning stocks of the post-COVID world include aerospace, retail, restaurants, autos and financials.

We're starting to see a glimpse of what the post-COVID world will look like and it looks fantastic, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, after the markets ended the day higher.

With the news that we could soon have three vaccines that are more than 90% effective, investors should start making their list of "return-to-normal" stocks they can buy on any future market weakness.

Cramer offered a long list of possible stocks to buy, starting in aerospace with Boeing (BA) - Get Report, suppliers like Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and airlines such as United Airlines Holdings (UAL) - Get Report. In retail, Cramer liked Macy's (M) - Get Report, L Brands (LB) - Get Report, Gap Stores (GPS) - Get Report and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report. He also recommended retail REITs like Federal Realty Trust (FRT) - Get Report.

Restaurants made Cramer's list, including Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report. For entertainment, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report is the logical choice, along with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report.

Investors looking to play the distribution of a COVID vaccine should consider McKesson (MCK) - Get Report, Cramer said.

In the oil patch, Cramer continued his recommendation of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, while Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report made his list for autos.

Rounding out the list were semiconductors like NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) - Get Report and financials like Visa (V) - Get Report and MasterCard (MA) - Get Report.

Executive Decision: Utz Brands

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Dillon Lissette, CEO of Utz Brands (UTZ) , the snack food maker that came public earlier this year and has seen its shares surge 43%.

Utz recently announced the acquisition of Truco Enterprises, makers of On The Border tortilla chips. Tortilla chips is the fastest growing segment of the snack food world, Lissette said, and the acquisition gives Utz a huge boost to what was just 0.3% market share in the category.

On The Border is the third largest tortilla chip brand, Lissette added, and sales are growing by 20%.

Beyond tortillas, Lissette was also bullish on the other brands under the Utz umbrella. He said his company's Power Brands were another strong area of opportunity, one that the company will be investing heavily in with innovation and new marketing initiatives. Utz plans to emphasis in digital and social media to target younger consumers.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in HON, DIS.