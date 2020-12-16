Santa Rally?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/15/20)

Jim Cramer says holiday joy abounds as the wagerers move up stocks with their buying. How will this play out?

This is not your typical Santa Claus rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Between vaccines, increased testing and a potential stimulus bill in Washington, Cramer said investors aren't too bullish, they're probably not being bullish enough.

With Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report vaccine being distributed, Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report receiving approval and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report not far behind, Cramer made the bold prediction that the U.S. may soon have a glut of vaccines, instead of a shortage. Add to that today's FDA approval of the first at-home COVID-19 test and the possibility of a stimulus package in Washington now that the election may finally be behind us, and Cramer said there's a lot to like in this stock market.

While there are still may crosscurrents on Wall Street, Cramer said the prevailing wind will soon be betting on a booming economy, one where the restaurants, retailers, travel and leisure stocks and the industrials might all be rallying. What's the best way to play this rally? Cramer said it's with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, the tech giant that reportedly just boosted iPhone production in a big way to be ready for growing demand in 2021.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.