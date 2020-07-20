Roulette Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 7/20/20)

Jim Cramer warns we're seeing binary action in the market, with investors betting impetuously, based on the latest news.

The stock market is acting like impetuously, childishly, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Monday. Investors have seemingly lost all discipline and are betting on outcomes like it was game of roulette, Cramer said. They're switching from euphoria to disappointment seemingly by the hour, based on whatever news of the day is placed in front of them.

Monday we learned the results of AstraZeneca's (AZN) - Get Report Phase I trial for their COVID-19 vaccine. The results were good, with the vaccine proving to be safe and invoking an immune response in participants. The stock market, however, wasn't impressed, leading to a temper tantrum that tanked the recovery stocks while sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq roaring to new highs.

Cramer said it's becoming clear that America doesn't have the political will to control the virus through testing, contact tracing or even masks -- and that puts our hopes in a vaccine. In the meantime, stocks like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report will continue to be your friend. It also means that new investors will continue pouring money into stocks like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report no matter what.

So Cramer continues to recommend a barbell portfolio, with exposure to COVID-19 stocks on one side, as well as some recovery stocks on the other -- so investors will be covered no matter which way the pandemic is headed.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Sorrento Therapeutics

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Henry Ji, chairman, president and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) - Get Report, the biotech with shares up 20% after the company received FDA approval to proceed with Phase 2 trials of its antibody therapy for COVID-19.

Ji explained that Sorrento's treatment, Abivertinib, will be tested on COVID-19 patients with severe enough symptoms to be admitted to the ICU but do not yet require a ventilator. Phase I studies have shown promising results in curbing the effects of the virus.

Sorrento also continues to work on a COVID-19 vaccine which uses the company's antibody technology.

When asked about how his company has been able to develop so many different drugs, Ji said good drugs usually come from smaller companies and Sorrento has both the infrastructure and the team to use their platform in different areas at the same time.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.