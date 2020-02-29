Rough Road Ahead: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/28/20)

Be ready for more bad news next week, says Jim Cramer. He's got your game plan.

Get ready for another rough day on Monday, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Friday. The markets showed signs of trying to bottom Friday, but there's still more pain ahead, Cramer admitted, even after the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday, when we'll inevitably get more bad news about the coronavirus. Cramer said to keep an eye on the bond market for clues on which way stocks are likely headed. There are billions of dollars worth of trading that happens when bond yields head lower.

Stocks might see a snap-back rally on Tuesday, although it might be short lived. Cramer said he'll be watching earnings from Kohl's Stores (KSS) - Get Report, Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Report, Veeva Systems (VEEV) - Get Report and the analyst meeting at Chevron (CVX) - Get Report on Tuesday, but he expects Ross to be the only bright spot.

The earnings continue on Wednesday, where Cramer was bullish on Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report and Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Report, along with Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Next, on Thursday, we hear from some other Cramer favorites, including Costco (COST) - Get Report, Okta (OKTA) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report. Cramer was bearish on Exxon-Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, which will hold an analyst day on Thursday. Even with Exxon's 7% yield, Cramer said oil stocks are in the past.

Finally on Friday we'll get the latest non-farm payroll numbers and there's a chance they may show the beginnings of coronavirus-influenced cutbacks. If the market pulls back on Friday, Cramer said that might be the first buyable dip of the week.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position COST.