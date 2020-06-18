Room to Run: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  6/18/20)

Despite waves of bad news, this rally is getting refueled by leaders from many different sectors, Jim Cramer says.

The breadth of this market continues to widen, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, and that's a good thing for the bulls. There are many sectors playing catch-up at the moment, Cramer said, and many of those still have a lot of room to run.

What are some of the hottest sectors? Cramer said the work-from-home and cybersecurity stocks were among the first to rally. But recently, they've been joined by digital payments, like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, and e-commerce, like Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

There's a bull market cooking in, well, cooking, with Kroger (KR) - Get Report and McCormick (MKC) - Get Report both rallying. Autos are making a comeback with stocks like Carmax (KMX) - Get Report and Caravan (CVNA) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on steel stocks like Nucor (NUE) - Get Report and plastics like Westlake Chemical (WLKP) - Get Report.

Finally, there are the housing stocks like Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report, the home entertainment plays including Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Peloton (PTON) - Get Report. And last, but certainly not least, Cramer said there's a bull market in Clorox (CLX) - Get Report, whose wipes, charcoal and other household products will be in high demand for the foreseeable future.

All of this breadth is great for the bulls, Cramer concluded, and it seems to only be getting stronger.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in CLX.