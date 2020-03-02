Roller Coaster Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/2/20)

Jim Cramer advises investors: Show some gumption, believe in yourself and be willing to course correct if necessary.

This market continues to be controlled by fear, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. There's the fear of getting sick, the fear of a worldwide economic slowdown and last week, a fear of falling stock prices. But Monday, only two numbers mattered to the markets -- 1.15% and 1.4%.

Cramer explained that the first number, 1.15%, was the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond. That number that's so low, it makes stocks look attractive again to investors. The second number, 1.4%, is the current estimated fataility rate of the coronavirus. This number, if true, means that this outbreak isn't a global pandemic as feared. It could be, Cramer said, more akin to a severe seasonal flu outbreak. These numbers, when combined, mean good things for stocks, Cramer said, even though the futures markets continue to be chaotic.

If you believe in yourself and are willing to correct your course when you're wrong, Cramer said it's safe to begin buying stocks on big declines and sell them into strength.

We aren't out of the woods yet, he cautioned, but if you steer clear of the cruise lines, travel stocks and restaurants and instead stick with the stay-at-home stocks and technology, there's still money to be made.

