LIVE: Jim Cramer on Retail Sales, Tesla and Amazon Pharmacy

Retail sales disappointed investors Tuesday morning.

U.S. retail sales rose at a slower-than-expected pace last month, data from the Commerce Department showed Tuesday, as spending slowed amid steady increases in weekly applications for unemployment benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate.

Headline retail sales for the month of October rose 0.3% to $553.3 billion, the Commerce Department reported, missing the Street consensus forecast of a 0.5% advance.

And while retail sales were disappointing, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report virtually opened its doors for Amazon Pharmacy, a new full-service digital pharmacy that lets Amazon Prime members order and fills their prescriptions online and have them delivered directly to their front doors.

And that comes over two years after Amazon purchased PillPack for $753 million. PillPack is an online pharmacy known for organizing pills into packets and also delivers drugs directly to consumers' homes.

And there's also some positive news out of Tesla.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was added to the S&P 500 benchmark in a move that could trigger more than $50 billion in portfolio re-shuffling to make room for Elon Musk's clean-energy carmaker.

