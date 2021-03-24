Reopening Trade: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/24/21)

Jim Cramer takes a look at investors clamoring for reopening stocks. He recommends buying high-quality industrial stocks on weakness.

This market is a tale of two "FANG"s, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. The first FANG is Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, which symbolizes the best of high-growth tech stocks. The other (FANG) - Get Report is the ticker for Diamondback Energy, the oil producer that's at the heart of the rotation into the cyclical stocks.

The market can only invest in one FANG at a time, Cramer explained, and right now, investors are clamoring for reopening stocks. No one cares about big tech when the economy is roaring. That's why Cramer continued to recommend buying high-quality industrial stocks on any weakness. He liked Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report on the heels of the Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report acquisition earlier this week.

The reopening trade will continue to be bad news for companies like Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report, which reported better-than-expected earnings today, although no one seemed to care. Shares of Adobe are down 5% over the past month.

Cramer said he's still a fan of Apple, Facebook and Netflix, but the market just isn't interested. Fortunately, these stocks only get cheaper as they go lower.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AMZN AAPL, GOOGL.