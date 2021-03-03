Reopening Rotation: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/3/21)

Jim Cramer says one of the biggest themes in this market is that anything that was liked last year is hated this year. What's an investor to do?

We're in a bizarre market where everything that was loved last year is now despised, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. This rotation has been brutal for tech and the stay-at-home stocks, and it's not likely to end until the Federal Reserve raises interest rates or the economy cools.

Cramer said the promise of a reopen economy and additional stimulus has set investors into a buying frenzy. Essential retail is out, he said, and specialty retail is back in vogue. That's why shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report fell Wednesday, as investors swapped into stocks like Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report, despite that company posting miserable earnings. So while Target (TGT) - Get Report is selling off, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report is surging.

Investors are also clamoring for travel and leisure stocks, with Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report hitting new highs and United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report rallying 2.5% after the company issued 37 million additional shares.

Cramer said this rotation won't end until interest rates take a breather. In the meantime, investors should be patient and can start buying well-run tech companies at lower levels.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.