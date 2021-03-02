Reopening Plays: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/1/21)

Jim Cramers sifts through this relentless run in the reopening plays to find the less-obvious companies poised for profit.

Forget about investing in the obvious economic reopening stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. That ship sailed weeks ago, Cramer said, but there are a handful of stealth reopening stocks that are hiding in plain sight.

The problem with investing in the obvious reopening stocks, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, is that they've already posted big gains, making you late to the party. THey're also prone to secondary stock offerings like we saw today in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) - Get Report, which plunged 2%.

Instead, Cramer said he's betting with stocks like payment processor Square (SQ) - Get Report, which today announced the company is starting a bank to broadening its offerings. Investors can also consider Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report, which used the pandemic to close under-performing stores and is now on a solid footing for reopening. Shares closed up 2.7% by the close.

Next was Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report, which begins rolling out to Target (TGT) - Get Report locations this year, adding to its already strong retail and e-commerce footprint. Cramer also recommended Federal Realty Trust (FRT) - Get Report, the shopping center REIT with an excellent CEO, Don Wood.

Finally, Cramer championed Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, the automaker that's turning around its operations as customers await its electric F-150 pickup truck.

