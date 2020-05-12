To Reopen or Not?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 5/12/20)

To open or not to reopen, that's what's on Wall Street's mind, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But what does reopening even mean?

Cramer said in we're in a brave new world and only a handful of companies have figured out this new economy. Retailers like Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report have. Both Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report have as well. In the restaurant space, there's Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report and little else. What we need now is a plan for everyone else.

Without a cohesive strategy at the federal level, companies are forced to navigate a grab bag of state and local rules that are often in conflict. Consider Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report battle with regulators over reopening its factory in Fremont, Calif.

Cramer said the U.S. needs masks for everyone, hand washing, social distancing, testing and contract tracing. Without all of those things, small and medium businesses will need another bailout to stay afloat. Without another bailout, we should expect a wave of loan defaults that could cripple our banks and send our economy into a depression.

"We need to do the best we can to get as close to normal without taking unnecessary risks," Cramer concluded, otherwise we will continue to sit in Purgatory.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, COST.