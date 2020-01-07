Jim Cramer explains why he thinks stocks are rallying despite the threat of an Iran strike.

Today's market rally might not be as crazy as it looks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. The bulls have a lot of reasons to be buying, Cramer said, but he still advises exercising caution until we see what Iran's next move will be.

Why are investors so bullish in the face of heightened tensions with Iran? History has proven that declines like these are the perfect time to buy.

When tensions rose with North Korea in August of 2017, stocks saw a 10% rally.

After the U.S. made airstrikes in Syria in 2018, the market also dipped, only to rally afterwards. And the same pattern was seen in 2019 after Iran attacked oil fields in Saudi Arabia.

Investors have been trained that geopolitical tensions don't always turn into major selloffs and many of the naysayers are simply exaggerating. There are many stocks that are not economically sensitive and do great in times like these, including technology and the drug stocks.

We've been here before and things turned out OK, Cramer concluded, but we still need to exercise caution until we see what Iran's next move will be before we can sound the all-clear signal.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.