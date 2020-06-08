Recovery Rally: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 6/8/20)

Jim Cramer looks at what's powering the incredible rally in the Nasdaq, because it reveals what's really going on in this market.

Everyone loves a good rebound story, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, but the real strength of this market isn't with the airlines, cruise lines or hotel stocks that have been bouncing back. The real market action is over on the Nasdaq, where FAANG and friends have been powering higher.

The Nasdaq is hitting new all-time highs, Cramer said, and for good reason. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report tops the Nasdaq's biggest gainers, thanks to its services which include movies, TV shows and ApplePay. Apple is followed by Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which has benefited from companies moving to the cloud. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report also make the list of the biggest winners on the strength of the cloud and social media.

Chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Intel (INTC) - Get Report are on the list as our world needs new chips to power our digital economy. Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report is a surprise winner, as this old-school networking giant has reinvented itself for the cloud age. Like Apple, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report represents new forms of digital payments. And Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report rounds out the top 10 with a new factory in China that is selling every electric car it can make.

So while many of the Dow stocks are getting most of the headlines, Cramer said he'd place his bets on the Nasdaq continuing to deliver for shareholders as they deliver our world into the new economy.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Thor Industries

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Bob Martin, president and CEO of Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report, the RV maker which just delivered strong earnings. Shares of Thor responded by rallying 11% into the close.

Martin said in a world where it's risky to fly or stay at a hotel, RVs are proving the perfect way to travel and still remain isolated. He said demand has been strong throughout the U.S. and also in Europe, where customers are anxious for dealers to reopen. Demand in Germany is exceptionally strong, he noted.

Customers are rediscovering RVs in many different ways, whether it's buying a new RV to serve as a mobile office or refurbishing an older RV to run a small business out of. And of course, RVs are still the most cost effective way to vacation and see America.

Thor remains committed to sustainability and having as small a footprint as possible, Martin said. RVs today use far less water and electricity than they did in years past.

Finally, Martin noted that Thor's business model is dynamic, allowing them to lever up and down production as demand dictates while still remaining profitable.

