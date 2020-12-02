Reasons to Buy: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 12/2/20)

Jim Cramer says pent-up demand will define the next phase of this 'impossible-to-believe' bull market.

Demand is what will define the next leg of the bull market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are around the corner, everything that was put on hold during the pandemic will soon be back en vogue.

Throughout most of 2020, the pandemic stocks led the market higher. Everything from housing and home renovation to PCs, used cars and entertainment have been surging. But as the world slowly returns to normal, Cramer said there will be a whole new set of leaders in the market.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report will be leading the aerospace stocks higher, as the company puts both the pandemic and its 737Max problems behind them. As travel resumes, Boeing will see plenty of new orders for planes and all of the airlines will rise as well. In fact, all of the travel names will be in bull-market mode, from United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, to Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report, to Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report and the cruise lines.

Cramer said there will be a boon in advertising, which will bode well for Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report. Business spending will increase, which makes American Express (AXP) - Get Report a buy. And demand for oil will rise, making Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report big winners.

Executive Decision: PVH

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Manny Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH (PVH) - Get Report, the apparel maker that just posted strong earnings despite the pandemic. Shares of PVH have risen 39% over the past month.

Chirico said that PVH's strong brands, combined with strong international sales, helped drive their results this quarter. He called out both Europe and China as pockets of strength, despite store closures in Europe due to COVID-19.

When asked about U.S. sales, Chirico noted that international tourism accounts for 35% to 40% of North American sales at PVH, so with tourism down by as much as 95%, their sales suffered. However, some of those losses were offset by gains in digital sales, where online partners like Macy's (M) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report helped close the tourism gap.

