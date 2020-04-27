Ready for a Rebound?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 4/27/20)

Not so fast, says Jim Cramer. Investors need to remember things will never be the same. He looks for stocks with real potential.

The world has changed and your investments should change too, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. We all want the world to go back to normal, Cramer said, but the new normal will be very different than the old one and, unfortunately, a lot less investable.

What was driving the markets higher Monday was hope, but Cramer reminded viewers that hope is not an investment strategy. Looking at the day's biggest gainers, Cramer saw a lot of hope and very little that's worth investing in.

The biggest-gainers group had a lot of retailers, including Kohl's Stores (KSS) - Get Report, Gap Stores (GPS) - Get Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report, Tapestry (TPR) - Get Report and L Brands (LB) - Get Report, along with apparel makers PVH (PVH) - Get Report and Hanes Brands (HBI) - Get Report. Cramer said all of these retailers are fighting for reasons to exist and he wouldn't own any of them. He liked both PVH and Hanes longer-term, but in the short-term, even these well-run companies are hard to own.

Also on the list of the day's top gainers was LiveNation (LYV) - Get Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report. Cramer said he can think of no better way to spread COVID-19 than at a concert or casino, so the chance of these stocks being investable before a vaccine is available is slim. He recommended possibly owning Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report as an alternative.

Finally, there was Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report. Cramer said this was the only investable name on the day's list of winners. He's betting the company can replace struggling tenants with new ones and maintain their divided.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Advanced Micro Devices

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Jensen Huang, CEO of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, which just closed on its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies for $6.9 billion.

Huang said that they're very excited about the acquisition because it helps them expand expand into the two biggest fastest growing areas of the data center: big data analytics and machine learning.

When asked about AMD's involvement fighting COVID-19, Huang explained that AMD technology has been involved in almost every facet of the pandemic. He said AMD-powered supercomputers are determining how the virus works and which molecules might be effective in combating it. AMD technology is also sequencing the Covid-19 genome and assisting in analyzing patient CT scans to help doctors treat the disease.

Huang added that it's important to invest in science because viruses will be around forever. We need a strong research machine to detect, mitigate and contain threats faster and we should be celebrating those on the front lines helping to make that happen. Everything we learn from this virus can be applied to the next virus, he said.

AMD is a collection of great minds solving the world's biggest challenges, Huang added. That's why the company has pledged not to layoff any workers and has instead accelerated raises to help put money in employees' pockets so they can support their families.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.