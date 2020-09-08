Rational Fears: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 9/8/20)

Pay attention to history and don't get greedy, says Jim Cramer. Smart, rational investors know how to read the signs and when to take their winnings.

When we rebound from this selloff, it's time to take some profits, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Taking profits is not something you do because you're scared, Cramer added, it's something you do because it's rational.

No two selloffs are alike, Cramer said, but they do have similarities. One of those similarities is greed, he said. And with so many new, inexperienced investors flooding the market in recent months, greed was inevitable. New investors often only know big gains. They haven't been around long enough to have experienced big losses.

ETFs and commission-free trading, coupled with government stimulus checks, have made it easier than ever to get into investing, but there's never anyone to tell you to get out. Never anyone except for Cramer.

So before you turn paper gains into real loses, Cramer urged all investors to lock in their gains and, where possible, play with the house's money. The markets have gone up too far, too fast, he said, and when you see stocks failing to rally, even on great earnings, that's your warning sign.

History tells us that after a likely selloff Wednesday morning, there will be some buying. That's the signal for investors to not be greedy and take some of their winnings off the table.

