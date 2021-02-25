Rate Rumble: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 2/25/21)

Nvidia is just the turbocharged growth story the market turns against when rates are rising, say Jim Cramer.

It was a really tough day for the stock market, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Stocks are plunging as investors fear a growing economy will lead to inflation and rising interest rates. High growth stocks were among the hardest hit group, Cramer said, with stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report ending the day lower despite posting one of the company's strongest-ever quarterly results.

That's why Cramer spoke with Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, to learn more about what's driving the company's growth. Huang said that today's weakness is a great buying opportunity for investors, as Nvidia has a lot of growth and opportunities ahead.

Huang touted artificial intelligence as one of the main drivers for Nvidia. He said AI is an amazing invention that's being used in everything from computer vision to robotics to speech recognition in industries from healthcare to transportation.

Additionally, Huang noted that gaming continues to grow and game platforms like Fortnite are only getting bigger and more immersive. Gaming is one of the largest forms of entertainment, he said, and that's not going to change as the pandemic winds down.

With all of this growth, Nvidia is forecasting revenues of $5.3 billion for the current quarter, trouncing analyst expectations of just $4.5 billion.

When asked about the stalled deal to acquire ARM Holdings (ARMH) , Huang assured investors that Nvidia will be huge no matter what, but he still sees plenty of opportunities for the combined company once the deal is finally approved.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NVDA.