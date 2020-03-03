Rate Cut's No Cure: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/3/20)

Jim Cramer didn’t want this rate cut. He says it spooked the most important market there is, the bond market. Buy some gold.

The inevitability of the coronavirus outbreak is finally starting to sink in, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after a wild day on Wall Street that saw a huge swing in the major averages. Even the Federal Reserve was powerless to stop the panic, Cramer said, especially since their actions did more harm than good.

Cramer is a huge fan of low interest rates, but he told viewers he was against today's 50-basis-point cut because it does nothing to help the economy today and it sent the wrong message to investors. An emergency rate cut is a sign of panic, from an institution that's supposed to be the antithesis of panic. Investors need confidence and Tuesday's move spooked the bond market, which in turn sent stocks tumbling.

But there's always a bull market somewhere, Cramer said, and the time to buy is when everyone else is selling.

He suggested buying gold aggressively and picking up high-yielding dividend stocks, medical device makers like Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report and anything related to our stay-at-home economy, like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Investors must avoid everything related to travel, leisure, restaurants and autos, he said, as these sectors will remain toxic for awhile to come. If you still own stocks in these groups, Cramer said it's still not too late to sell.

