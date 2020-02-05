Rally With Caution: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/4/20)

Jim Cramer has his reservations about news on the coronavirus and the Chinese economy, and says investors should approach this rally with caution.

Don't get ahead of this rally, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Days like this are opportunities to take profits and raise some cash. Investors shouldn't assume the worst is entirely behind us.

Cramer admitted that there was a new level of confidence when the Centers for Disease Control provided the latest updates on the coronavirus. Last week we knew little about detection or treatment options. This week, we know more but we're not out of the woods yet, and Cramer says he still has reservations about this relief rally and the stock market.

Tuesday's positive news is giving investors a false sense of security, he said. The Chinese economy might not bounce back as quickly as many people hope. Then there are bond prices. The Chinese have been adding stimulus to their economy, causing a flight to quality in U.S. bonds, but that trend might soon end.

Investors have also become hopeful of a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus, but that might not come as fast as many hope, if it comes at all.

Cramer also had concerns about earnings and investors' assumptions about the U.S. economy. While the economy has been strong, the rest of the world isn't necessarily on a solid footing.

Finally, Cramer said, there are political implications to consider. The president's acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial and any disarray in the Democratic primaries could have a short-term impact on stocks.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Where did the Shorts go?

All of those short sellers from last week are nowhere to be found this week, Cramer told viewers. That's because all of the hedge funds that shorted into the coronavirus panic on Friday got blown out the water.

Many shorts were betting the Chinese economy would tank on the spreading coronavirus outbreak, but they didn't count on the huge stimulus the Chinese have been using to boost their economy. Few shorts predicted Chinese factories would be back to work next week, but that's likely what will happen.

There are plenty of individual shorts that also went awry. Many short sellers bet against the casino stocks, but they simply didn't go down. They also bet against Nike (NKE) - Get Report, which rallied another 2.1% Tuesday. Clorox (CLX) - Get Report was able to deliver better-than-expected results that sent shares up 4.9%. Even apparel maker Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report was able to send the short sellers heading for the hills.

Finally, there's the ultimate short-selling victory, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, which rose another 13.7% Tuesday as the company claimed victory over negativity.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.