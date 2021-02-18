Jim Cramer's GameStop Hearings Story on Real Money: Preview

Jim Cramer shares his analysis on Real Money every day but is typically behind a paywall. Here is a preview of his article from Real Money.

What if there are no villains? What if the smoke clears on GameStop (GME) - Get Report and we find that there were simply people on the right and wrong side and a brokerage house that was overwhelmed but didn't compromise its principles and did its best to try to make customers happy in a bizarre, fluid, novel situation?

Most of all, what if this is simply the outpouring of a couple of really smart, non-hedged funds that figured out how to profit from a hedge fund's sloppy greed and lack of risk controls -- embarrassing, but not illegal.

As we go into the show trial of this era I find myself struggling to see what anyone did wrong. Not idiotic. I saw plenty of idiotic. Not uncommonly stupid judgments, including many questionable ones by GameStop itself. But nothing fraudulent.

Let me state up top that I do not believe Robinhood and its CEO, Vlad Tenev, committed fraud or colluded with a big-time hedge fund to hurt its clients.

The idea that somehow Robinhood threw its own clients under the bus to get capital or catch a break just does not seem to hold any water to me. You may think that Vlad is simply a writer of an app that people like and he has been a tool of others. I don't even think he's been a tool. I do believe that he is shocked to see bills come due from a clearinghouse that I do not think has properly justified the amount of money Robinhood had to make good for its clients. But anyone suggesting that Robinhood was owned by a Citadel or the Citadel clearing division simply doesn't know how it works.

Did Robinhood have to put up capital? You have to put up capital if you can't make good on trades, but remember the trades that really tore at Robinhood's capital involved AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report more than GameStop.

Am I absolving Robinhood? I think Robinhood didn't understand that a great app does not a firm make. You need to protect your clients, and there were tons of trust lost here by Robinhood. But barring an overzealous San Francisco court, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or a Justice Department that has a smoking gun memo, I say take it off the table.

So what is Robinhood guilty of? Being too popular in the face of the other firms makes it harder to trade because Robinhood is the Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report of trading. The educational component portion must be beefed up. Compliance, such as at PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, must become an asset. There needs to be more explanation of risk by simply having more examples, examples all over the place.

Did it promote gamification? Oh, what the heck is that. The evil of stock trading is margin and it didn't promote margin, not gamification. I have a deal with DraftKings (DKNG). That's gamification. Next up: Melvin Capital.

Oh, that Melvin.

I've been off this week, recuperating from surgery and resting up for my return. Is it a vacation? I will call it that. Is it an intellectual vacation? No, that's what Melvin Capital went on during this biggest short dive I can recall.

Let me just say from the outset I am no stranger to GameStop. I cover the industry, know the business and remember when GameStop was a pretty solid place to get hardware and games before direct to consumer.

