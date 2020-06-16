Powering the Market: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 6/16/20)

Jim Cramer says: Don't fight the Fed and don't fight the tape. Investors are eager for positive news, and it would be foolish to bet against them.

There are powerful trends propelling the stock market higher, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. This pandemic has been horrible for small businesses and our service economy, Cramer said, but many large enterprises remain relatively unscathed, and that's how stocks can still head higher.

Cramer said there were three things that helped the market rally Tuesday. First was the news that the Federal Reserve will begin buying individual corporate bonds, thereby insuring that companies don't fail. The old saying, "Don't fight the Fed," holds true today and the Fed has unlimited money to keep companies afloat.

The second thing helping to send stocks higher was the news that anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone was approved in the U.K. as a promising treatment for the sickest of COVID-19 patients. The more we're able to manage this disease, the easier it will be to get back to normal.

The third positive in the markets today was the 17% surge in retail sales. Cramer said this data point helps propel the notion that the economy can recovery quickly. It still may be too soon to tell, but investors should pay attention to the other trading saying, "Don't fight the tape." Investors are clearly lapping up positive news, and it would be foolish to bet against them.

Executive Decision: McDonald's

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO of McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, the fast food giant that posted strong sales and noted that 95% of their restaurants have now reopened around the globe.

Kempczinski said McDonald's continues to support their franchisees and will use the pandemic as an opportunity to increase efficiency and take market share in every market around the globe.

While 95% of their locations have reopened, only 1,000 in the U.S. currently have dine-in available. Kempczinski said the dine-in experience won't be the same as pre-COVID, given the new rules for social distancing and increased sanitation. That said, drive-thru has been McDonald's great asset. By limiting their menu, they've been able to serve more customers a full 23 seconds faster.

Turning to other topics, Kempczinski said McDonald's remains committed to brining a loyalty program to the U.S. and expanding their trials of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report products.

Finally, Kempczinski noted that diversity remains critically important to McDonald's and their suppliers. It's something that touches every aspect of their business and they have many inclusion programs available.

Executive Decision: Canopy Growth

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with David Klein, the new CEO of Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report, the Canadian cannabis grower with shares off 15% for the year.

Klein said that Canopy has all of the pieces in place for years of profitability, including some of the best science in the industry. He said that most consumers don't want a smoking experience, but are open to food and beverage experiences. Canopy has the ability to produce drinks that can taste like anything they want and provide the right amount of buzz with zero calories. He said Canopy's drinks are better than hard seltzers.

When asked about legalization efforts, Klein said that 2022 is the year he predicts cannabis will be legalized in a big way.

Off the Charts: Costco Wholesale

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Tim Collins over the chart of one of Cramer's favorite retailers, Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Collins looked at daily chart of Costco, noting the stock's 10-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages. He said that when the 10- and 20-day moving averages cross below the 50-day, that's a bearish sign which has signaled weakness in the past. The stock saw similar patterns in both December and March of this year. This bearish crossover was also apparent in the stock's weekly chart.

That makes this week a make-or-break moment for Costco. If shares end the week higher, it would be a bullish sign, but if the stock closes lower for the week on Friday, that would signal a bearish move ahead. Collins felt investors would be better served by picking other retailers for the remainder of the summer.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST.