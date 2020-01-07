Power of Tech: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/7/20)

Always be respectful of the power of hope, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. There are many negatives in the stock market, including tariffs and escalating tensions with Iran, but when it comes to technology stocks in particular, hope springs eternal.

Tech stocks are typically strong going into the new year. This is when analysts begin making their bullish predictions for the year, and this year is no different. It's also the time when the annual CES conference sparks the interest of consumers, and this year is no different.

Tuesday, we heard from several semiconductor companies, like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, which told us about the power of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, shares of Microchip Technology (MCHP) - Get Report rose 6.7% on strong earnings.

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk had bullish things to say about electric cars in China, while here in the U.S., we have the 5G wireless rollout to look forward to. Social media advertising continues to flourish, while companies across the globe continue to move to the cloud and digitize their operations.

Cramer said investors still aren't late to the rally in tech, but they do need to be mindful of the market's recent gains and expect a short-term pullback. That's the time to be buying some of these high-quality tech stocks, he said, because things are looking promising for 2020 and beyond.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Off the Charts: U.S. Dollar

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Carley Garner over the direction of the U.S. dollar and what it could mean for the rest of the markets. We haven't heard a lot about currencies in recent months, as the dollar remained strong, but things could be changing.

Garner looked at a weekly chart of the dollar index, noting that the 100-week moving average is a key level for this chart. In 2014, the index crossed above the 100-week average and a big rally followed, while in 2017, crossing below the average kicked off a big decline. Currently, the index is approaching the average again, a warning sign for Garner.

A weakening dollar would be good news for gold however, as the precious metal needs a weaker dollar in order to continue its strong rally. On the flip side however, U.S. Treasuries are poised to fall if the dollar weakens, as Treasuries have under reacted to geopolitical events.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.