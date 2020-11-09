Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to break down what's going on with Pfizer and the election results and what this all means for your portfolio.

After getting a projected winner of the 2020 Presidential election on Saturday, with President-Elect Joe Biden taking the stage Saturday night for his first address to the nation as the next President of the United States, Americans woke up on Monday to news from Pfizer that a safe and effective vaccine candidate is on its way.

Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was 90% effective in late-stage trials and plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. health officials later this month.

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said the vaccine's success could be the most significant medical advance the world has seen in the past 100 years.

Pfizer said it saw no serious safety concerns from its ongoing trial and expects to have as many as 1.3 billion doses produced next year if and when the drug is ultimately approved by regulators. In the interim, Pfizer said it would seek Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in late November.

Pfizer received 'fast track' designation from the FDA in July based on preliminary data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies.

Its Phase III trial should be concluded in early December, Pfizer said, with analysis from around 164 infections. The 90% efficacy rate, Pfizer said, was identified from 94 confirmed cases who received two doses of the vaccine.

