Pandemic Paradox Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 7/28/20)

These stocks unexpectedly rocketed to new heights in this unpredictable market. Jim Cramer has a list of 10 companies he says are shockingly successful.

There are two kinds of COVID-19 winners, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday: the companies you would expect, and others we never saw coming.

Everyone know that when you're stuck at home, you'll be using more Internet on your mobile devices. So it's no surprise that Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report would be winners. But Cramer chose to highlight the "stunners," those companies that reported blowout numbers that surprised even their own CEOs.

During most economic downturns, discretionary spending plunges. That's why it was shocking to see the numbers from names like Polaris Industries (PII) - Get Report, which makes ATVs and snowmobiles, Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report, the RV maker, and Brunswick Corp. (BC) - Get Report, a leading boat and camping equipment maker. The outdoors bull market was also alive and well with Camping World Holdings (CWH) - Get Report, as people choose the ultimate social distancing vacations.

The outdoor theme continued with names like Tractor Supply (TSCO) - Get Report, the place to go for gardening, and Scott's MiracleGro Co. (SMG) - Get Report, for the products you need when you realize you don't have a green thumb after all.

Beyond the outdoors, Wayfair (W) - Get Report surprised with shares up 84% over the past three months as consumers spruced up their home offices with new furniture. That trend also explains the action in paint maker Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Report. Finally, Cramer mentioned toymaker Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, a guest on Monday night's Mad Money. The company reported strength in practically every segment, as Uno became our nation's new favorite, two-player board game.

August Headwinds

If you think the pandemic has already impacted our economy, think again, Cramer cautioned viewers. August could hit us like a freight train.

Cramer explained that when the pandemic hit in March, our economy was protected by quick stimulus actions. The banks prepared for massive loan losses, but many of those losses have yet to materialize. That could all be coming to an end in August, however, as stimulus measures are set to expire and a compromise in Congress looks unlikely.

A lapse in stimulus will translate into a number of worries, Cramer said. Consumer spending will shrink as households are forced to tap into their savings to survive. Many families and businesses will not be able to make rent, leading to a wave of foreclosures and evictions. And countless small businesses are discovering that they simply can't make a profit with social distancing in place.

All of these worries could add up to significant headwinds for the economy. That's why Cramer advised lightening up on the recovery stocks and sticking with the COVID stocks, as we enter what could become a very difficult month for many Americans.

