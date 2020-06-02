Overseas Allies: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  6/2/20)

Jim Cramer says times are very tough here right now, but with recovery signals coming from Europe and China, our international companies may get a boost.

This was a day when our stock market was saved from overseas, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, and it's the first time that has happened in ages. So while civil unrest and threats of military intervention are dominating the local headlines, Wall Street has its eyes set on China and Europe.

The Chinese economy is showing signs of recovery, Cramer told viewers, and that's great news for American companies that do business there. Investors fretted over Apple (AAPL) - Get Report cutting prices in China, but Cramer noted the last time iPhones went on sale, Apple took a lot of market share. A recovering China is also good news for Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, and could even be positive for Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

But the biggest winners could be the semiconductors, with Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Report and Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report being among Cramer's favorites.

Beyond China, Europe is also showing signs of a pulse as countries get serious about additional coronavirus stimulus packages. As Europe strengthens, the U.S. dollar is expected to weaken.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, SBUX.